FACUA reports Jazztel, Vodafone and Yoigo for including charges for paper bills within their contracts

FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported Jazztel, Vodafone, and Yoigo for charging or announcing to charge 1 Euro plus VAT (1.21 Euros) for issuing physical or paper bills to their users. The organisation asks that the consumer authorities responsible for imposing the appropriate sanctions do so against the telephone companies carrying out this abusive practice, which acts as a violation against consumers’ rights. Vodafone has announced online the charge of said amount resulting from the “cost of printing and mailing receipts” in paper. The phone company Yoigo, although not yet charging its clients this amount, has indicated illegally in its “General conditions of mobile phone provision and service in the contract modality”

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