FACUA reports Madrid regional Government to Data Protection because it's sending bank adverts to their public servants

FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported Madrid regional Government to the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD, according to its initials in Spanish) for sending bank advertising brochures to their civil servants offering special terms because they work for the regional administration. The association has requested the Data Protection Agency to open an inquiry given these irregularities, since the privately owned file owned by Madrid’s Government with the information of their 160,000 public employees cannot be used for a different matter other than the relations that stem from it. Serious violation of the Law On its report, FACUA argues that this Autonomous Community is violating Article 6 of Organic Law 5/1999, of December 13, of Personal Data Protectio

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