FACUA reports Movistar for using the geolocation data of their clients with commercial purposes

FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported Movistar to the Spanish Agency of Data Protection because the company is using their clients’ geolocation data, obtained when they use their mobile phones, to send them «personalised sales» on products sold by the telecom company itself. Movistar has not obtained explicit consent first from their clients, despite this is specially protected information. Movistar texted users that they would use both the geolocation data of their mobile phones and their internet traffic information so that they would be able to send them ads of products sold by the company itself. «We request your consent to use the internet traffic and geolocation data of your mobile device, with the aim of optimizing and improving the range of your mo

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