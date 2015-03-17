FACUA reports Movistar, Vodafone and Phone House for unfair clauses in their mobile phone insurances

FACUA-Consumers in Action reported Vodafone, Movistar and Phone House (Carphone Warehouse) for including unfair clauses in their mobile phone insurances for new devices. The three companies restrict the time to report a larceny, theft or robbery of a device to 24 or 48 hours, something which breaches the Spanish Law of Insurance Contracts and which is considered unfair according to the Consumers Protection Act. The three reported companies refuse to deliver new phones to users who reported a theft outside of this timeframe. FACUA urges people affected by this abuse to file a complaint against the company in order to demand respect of their rights. The association is working on some cases to defend the victims of such illegal practices. FACUA explains that the reported comp

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