FACUA reports new data leak of over 52 million Google+ users to the Spanish Data Protection Agency

FACUA-Consumers in Action has filed another complaint against Google with the Spain’s Data Protection Agency (AEPD, according to its initials in Spanish) for a new potential data leak, with more than 52 million Google+ users’ accounts being affected. The US-based multinational corporation has reported that a new user data breach was discovered whist the previous breach, affecting up to 500,000 users and reported to the AEPD by FACUA in October, was being investigated. According to Google, the information on over 52.5 million accounts was available to developers of third-party apps for six days, specifically referring to names, email addresses, age and workplace, among other information. FACUA stresses that EU Regulation 2016/679 on the protection of natural per

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