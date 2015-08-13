FACUA reports Orange and Yoigo for increasing tariffs ignoring the terms agreed in fixed-term contracts

FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported Orange and Yoigo for increasing tariffs ignoring the terms agreed with users in their fixed-term contracts. These two add to those submitted to the corresponding authorities against Movistar and Vodafone in the last few months. The association warns that the fixed-term contracts do not only bind users, but also companies, which have to respect the tariffs while they last. FACUA has submitted its reports to the Spanish Consumer, Food Safety and Nutrition Agency (Aecosan, according to its initials in Spanish), Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Information Society (Setsi, according to its initials in Spanish), the National Commission on Financial Markets and Competition (CNMC, according to its initials in Spanish) and the consumer p

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