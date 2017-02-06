FACUA reports Orange for raising the cost of its newly launched Love deal without respecting the contract length

FACUA-Consumers in Action has denounced the telecommunications operator Orange. This is due to the rise in its tariffs for its new Love convergent offer. Orange failed to respect the terms and conditions that the clients hold within their contract, including the contract length. The association points out that these link both users and the company. The complaint has been sent to the General Directorate for Consumers Affairs in Madrid, where Orange has its headquarters. Orange has already warned customers of the rise in cost (between 2 to 5 Euros) which will take place from the 19 of February for its Love deal. This contract included landline, mobile phone, internet and television. The company offers more data for the tariff rise, but doesn’t give customers t

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión