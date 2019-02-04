FACUA reports Ryanair for leaving 200 Spanish passengers on a plane for over 6 hours
The association stresses that EU Regulation 261/2004 lays out a series of options for compensation following a cancelled flight, and recommends those affected to claim for all damages they may have suffered.
FACUA.org
España-04/02/2019
FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported Ryanair to the Spanish Aviation Safety Agency (AESA, according to its initials in Spanish) for holding 200 Spanish passengers on a plane for over six hours before announcing that the flight, travelling from Prague to Madrid, had been cancelled due to snowy weather conditions.
What’s more, according to those affected, the company at no point took responsibility for the extra costs of accommodation, food and travel incurred by passengers having to spend an extra day in Prague until they were able to fly back on another aircraft.
FACUA draws attention to EU Regulation 261/2004, which lays out in article 9, among other provisions, that in the event of flight cancellations, passengers have the right to free «hotel accommodation»</
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