FACUA reports Ryanair for leaving 200 Spanish passengers on a plane for over 6 hours

FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported Ryanair to the Spanish Aviation Safety Agency (AESA, according to its initials in Spanish) for holding 200 Spanish passengers on a plane for over six hours before announcing that the flight, travelling from Prague to Madrid, had been cancelled due to snowy weather conditions. What’s more, according to those affected, the company at no point took responsibility for the extra costs of accommodation, food and travel incurred by passengers having to spend an extra day in Prague until they were able to fly back on another aircraft. FACUA draws attention to EU Regulation 261/2004, which lays out in article 9, among other provisions, that in the event of flight cancellations, passengers have the right to free «hotel accommodation»</

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