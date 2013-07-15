FACUA reports Santander for misleading advertising in an ICO Renta Universidad student loan campaign

FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported Banco Santander for misleading advertising in its Spanish Renta Universidad student loan campaign, aimed at postgraduate students on courses during 2009-2012 and 2010-2011. The bank advertised the loans in collaboration with various universities through a series of bulletins offering more advantageous conditions than those which appeared on the Spanish Official Gazette (BOE, according to its initials in Spanish). The association has presented its reports before the Spanish National Institute of Consumption (INC) and the consumer protection authorities in various autonomous communities on the grounds that this advertising misled or may have misled students who now have to cope with paying the loans back. FACUA deems that t

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