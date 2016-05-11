FACUA reports seven more cinemas in Galicia for forbidding access to their cinemas with food and drinks bought elsewhere

FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported seven more cinemas in Galicia to the Consumer Protection authorities in this region, since they do not allow consumers to access their cinemas with food and drinks bought out of their premises. One week ago, the association lodged another complaint due to the same reason, in this case, against Pontevedra Cinexpo. This time the complaint is against Galicine, owned by Coruña Films, and the seven cinemas the company has in the region: Orense (Ponte Vella), Pontevedra (Cinexpo), Vigo (Plaza Elíptica), Villagarcia (Gran Arousa), Ribeira (Barbanza), Monforte (Hollywood) and Carballo (Bergantiños). All of them have been reported to the Galician Institute for Consumer Protection. The association has been warned of this si

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