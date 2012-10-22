FACUA reports Telefónica for applying an abusive penalty in Movistar Fusión

FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported Movistar to the consumer protection authorities for a penalty of 230 euros to users of its Movistar Fusión package services if they ask to leave at any moment before twelve months have passed since the signing of the contract. FACUA argues that the penalty is unfair and therefore illegal and punishable, as provided in the revised text of the General Law for the Defence of Consumers and Users (Royal Decree Law 1/2007, of the 16th of November). Thus, Article 87 of the aforementioned Royal Decree defines in paragraph 6 as abusive, among other practices, “the setting of compensation that does not correspond with the actual damage caused”. FACUA has reported the company to autonom

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