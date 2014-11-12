FACUA reports ten banks for charging fees on accounts used exclusively for the payment of loans

FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported ten banks for charging fees on accounts used exclusively to pay mortgages or loans. The blamed financial institutions are Santander, BBVA, La Caixa, Bankia, Banco Popular, Bankinter, Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN), Liberbank, Caixa Ontinyent and NGC Banco (Abanca). Complaints have been sent to the Bank of Spain (Banco de España), the Spanish Agency for Consumer Food Safety and Nutrition (Aecosan, according to its initials in Spanish) and the regional consumer protection authorities. Banks are charging fees that are not justified in any service expressly requested or accepted by their clients, in accounts whose only transaction is the monthly transfer for the repayment of their loan. FACUA has processed numerous complain

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