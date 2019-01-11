FACUA reports tennis tournament Mutua Madrid Open for not allowing people entry with food and drink purchased elsewhere

FACUA-Consumers in Action, has reported the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament to the Directorate-General for Consumer Affairs of the Comunidad de Madrid (regional Government) for not allowing attendees to enter the event with food and drink purchased elsewhere. The competition takes place on 3rd-12th May at La Caja Mágica stadium in Madrid. On the Terms and Conditions of ticket sales page on the event’s website, under the Prohibitions and Restrictions section, it states that it is strictly prohibited «to bring food or drink onto the premises, except in cases where it is necessary on health grounds«. In FACUA’s opinion, given that Mutua Madrid Open’s main activity is the celebration of a sports tournament and not hospitality, it’s e

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