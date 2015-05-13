FACUA reports the big electricity companies for penalising users accused of manipulating their meters

In the last few months, FACUA-Consumers in Action has submitted several reports against the three main Spanish electricity suppliers (Iberdrola, Endesa and Gas Natural) for penalising users accused of manipulating their electricity meters. The regional Ministry of Industry of Comunidad Valenciana has already backed the association in its first seven resolutions related to the complaints submitted against Iberdrola, due to lack of evidence of such manipulation, and so it forces the company to rectify. FACUA encourages users who are victims of these false accusations to report their cases to Industry authorities in their regions. In addition, the association requests that the Administration resolves in favour of users when there’s no evidence of the manipulation of the meters

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