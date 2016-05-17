FACUA reports the five cinemas of Kinépolis for forbidding access with food and drinks bought elsewhere

FACUA-Consumers in Action has again reported some cinemas for not allowing consumers to access their cinemas with food and drinks bought out of their premises. This time is Kinepolis cinemas, that currently have cinemas in Alicante, Granada, Valencia and Madrid (two: one in Alcobendas and one in Ciudad de la Imagen). Actually, the last one in Madrid has already been reported by FACUA. The association complained to the Directorate-General for Consumers in Madrid since in the premises they have in Alcobendas they also forbid access with food and drinks bought outside their premises. This restriction is applied in all the cinemas of the company: «The internal policy applies in all the cinemas of the group«, says the company. This is why FACUA has decided to ex

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión