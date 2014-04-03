Hoping to stop the application of tariffs
FACUA reports the new electricity bill to Brussels for violating three EU directives
The chaotic tariff model imposed by the Spanish government breaches directives on electricity, consumer rights and abusive clauses.
FACUA.org
España-03/04/2014
FACUA – Consumers in Action has reported the new electricity bill to Brussels for violating EU directives about electricity, consumer rights and abusive clauses. The Association hopes that the European Commission intervenes to reprimand Spain and the chaotic tariff model imposed by the government will be ended.
After handing in a complaint last December, FACUA has submitted a new complaint on Thursday 3rd of March against the Spanish government to the president of the European Commission, José Manuel Durão Barroso, this time for imposing tariff and billing formulas that go against the rights of users established in European Union legislation for obligatory fulfi
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