FACUA reports The Phone House for charging users 50 Euros when they cancel their number portability requests

FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported the telecoms chain The Phone House for penalising users who cancel their phone number portability requests. In its terms the company states that «number portability requests will incur a deposit of 50 Euros administration fee which will be returned to the customer once the portability has been satisfactorily achieved or in case of technical problems preventing such activation». «In the event of cancellation of a number portability request after the process has started, no such deposit will be refunded«. FACUA warns that these practices are unfair and violate the legislation on trade and consumer protection, which expressly prohibits charging any amount as a result of withdrawal from a contract. Given The Ph

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