FACUA reports the promoters of AC/DC concert in Seville after ticket refunds are cancelled

FACUA-Consumers in Action will finally report the promoters of the AC/DC concert in Seville, Live Nation, to the consumer authorities after establishing that it stopped processing ticket refunds demanded by customers that did not want to attend the concert after the band changed vocalist. The organisers of the concert, which was planned for the 10th May, promised that after the first complaint made by FACUA, that they would refund the cost of the tickets to all those who asked for one and who could properly prove that they had bought tickets. «We will refund the money. We will study each case and promise to give an answer within 48 hours to all those requests we receive«, assured sources from Live Nation just two weeks ago, without at any moment stipulating a specific time

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