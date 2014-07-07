The profiles offering '#falseemployment' gather about 180,000 followers
FACUA reports three Twitter accounts offering jobs which hide a fraud using premium rate numbers
The profiles pretend to be job agencies to get the attention of users who are encouraged to call a number starting with an 806 code.
FACUA.org
España-07/07/2014
FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported three popular Twitter profiles offering job ads that hide a scam business. Twitter users are encouraged to call premium rate numbers starting on a 806 code and with a price of 1.57 Euros per minute. The profiles offering a #falseemployment (#falsoempleo, in Spanish) gather about 180,000 followers.
The reports have been submitted to the Spanish Consumption, Food Safety and Nutrition Agency (Aecosan, according to its initials in Spanish), the Secretary of State for Telecommunications and for Information Society (Setsi, according to its initials in Spanish), and some autonomous communities’ consumption agencies.
The reported Twitter accounts are @alertasempleo (97,000 followers), @AlertasTrabajo (44,000 followers) and
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