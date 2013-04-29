FACUA reports twenty banks to the autonomous communities for their base lending rates

FACUA demands that the regional authorities for consumers sanction twenty banks for their mortgage base lending rates. This Monday the association sent to the corresponding authorities in the 17 autonomous communities a new set of reports against Bankia, Caja España-Duero, Novagalicia Banco (previosuly known as Caixa Galicia), Cajasur (Kutxabank group), Banco Pastor (Banco Popular group), Banco Gallego, Cajamar Caja Rural, Banco Etchevarría, Caja Granada (Banco Mare Nostrum group), Arquia, Sabadell Atlántico and Caixa Penedès (both part of the Banco Sabadell group), Banco Castilla-La Mancha CCM, Caja de Extremadura and Cajastur (Liberbank group). These add up to the previous reports presented by FACUA on March against BBVA, Cajasol, Caixabank, U

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