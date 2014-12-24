FACUA reports Twitter for an infringement of the freedom of speech by deleting tweets and suspending accounts

FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported Twitter Inc and its Spanish local office to consumer protection authorities for its unfair terms. The social network claims that they have the right to suspend users’ accounts and censor their messages even when they include verified information that doesn’t breach any legislation whatsoever. FACUA argues on its reports that with this practice, Twitter breaches the consolidated text of the Consumers and Users Defence Act, the Civil Code and Spanish Constitution. The reports have been submitted to consumer autonomous authorities and Spanish Consumer, Food Safety and Nutrition Agency (Aecosan, according to its initials in Spanish). The so-called Twitter rules and its terms of service, this is, the

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