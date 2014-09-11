To the Directorate General of Consumption of Madrid
FACUA reports Viajar.com due to price inflating at the moment of paying the flight
The travelling website adds arbitrarily different charges at the moment of paying flight tickets, as 'administrative fees', whatever the payment method chosen -credit or debit card or paypal.
FACUA.org
España-11/09/2014
FACUA-Consumers in Action has submitted a report to the Directorate General of Consumption of Madrid against the company Red Universal de Marketing y Bookings Online S.A.U. (Rumbo), which is the owner of www.viajar.com website. The organisation considers that this website is using commercial and promotional practices clearly against the rights of consumers and users.
The association has detected that the price announced at the beginning of the purchase of a plane ticket is not the same as the one that appears when selecting a payment method, no matter if it is a credit card, debit card or the paypal system. A random charge is included, fluctuating without any evident criteria and without connexion with the plane ticket price.
In this sen
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