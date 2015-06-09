FACUA reports Vodafone for applying an illegal tariff increase in seven mobile phone deals

FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported the tariff increase announced by Vodafone in seven of their mobile phone deals, since it is illegal and leaves their clients unprotected. The association warns that the fixed-term contracts do not only bind users, but also companies, which have to respect the tariffs while they last. Recently, Vodafone has notified millions of users through a text message (the ones using their deals Red S, Red L, Red XL, Plan Smart S, Plan Smart M, Plan Mini S, Plan Mini Voz) the unilaterally decided change of monthly fares and the terms and conditions they have agreed to. The increase will be effective from July 1. FACUA has submitted its reports to the Spanish Consumer, Food Safety and Nutrition Agency (Aecosan, according to its initials in Spanish)

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