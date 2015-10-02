In the next few days, the association will address regional consumer protection authorities
FACUA reports Volkswagen-Audi and Seat to the Spanish Competition authority
The association already represents 15,000 people affected, who have received this Friday a newsletter. Users can join this platform at FACUA.org/Volkswagen.
FACUA.org
España-02/10/2015
FACUA-Consumers in Action have reported Volkswagen subsidiaries in Spain to the Competition authorities (National Commission of the Markets and Competition – CNMC, according to its initials in Spanish). The association requests CNMC to start an investigation about the Volkswagen’s emissions fraud and begin sanctioning proceedings to the reported companies, Volklswagen-Audi SA and Seat SA.
In its report (available here, in Spanish), FACUA highlights that it is «proved that there have been actions of unfair competition which affect the public interest like using illicit advertising and carrying out practices disloyal to consumers and users«.
«We find ourselves wit
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