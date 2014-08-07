FACUA requests a clarification from Andalusian Government about the two year delay on the penalisation for the iodized salt fraud

FACUA-Consumers in Action requests Andalusian Government to clarify why they haven’t taken any measures regarding the iodized salt selling fraud. The association has submitted a formal request to the General Secretariat of Consumption, dependant of the Regional ministry office of Local Administration and Institutional Relations asking for a clarification. Two years ago, the salt manufacturer Albareros SLU, a company that FACUA has held some meetings about this issue with, submitted a report to the Andalusian Health Department, then in charge of consumer affairs. In it, the company stated that some Spanish salt producers were selling products that didn’t comply with the law regarding the iodine levels. No measures have been taken Following this rep

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