The autonomous authorities were alerted about it in 2012
FACUA requests a clarification from Andalusian Government about the two year delay on the penalisation for the iodized salt fraud
The association has had a meeting with the company that accuses many Spanish salt manufacturers of not complying with the iodine concentration required on the legislation.
FACUA.org
España-07/08/2014
FACUA-Consumers in Action requests Andalusian Government to clarify why they haven’t taken any measures regarding the iodized salt selling fraud. The association has submitted a formal request to the General Secretariat of Consumption, dependant of the Regional ministry office of Local Administration and Institutional Relations asking for a clarification.
Two years ago, the salt manufacturer Albareros SLU, a company that FACUA has held some meetings about this issue with, submitted a report to the Andalusian Health Department, then in charge of consumer affairs. In it, the company stated that some Spanish salt producers were selling products that didn’t comply with the law regarding the iodine levels.
No measures have been taken
Following this rep
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