The CGPJ and Ministry of Justice must intervene
FACUA requests an investigation into the appointment procedures for insolvency administrators
According to the Spanish online newspaper 'eldiario.es', there are judges who handpick lawyers who sponsor their Congresses to manage bankrupt companies.
FACUA.org
España-23/08/2013
FACUA-Consumers in Action calls for an investigation into the appointment procedures for insolvency administrators to companies declared bankrupt.
The association believes that the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) and the Spanish Ministry of Justice should intervene to verify the facts published by eldiario.es in a report, where the newspaper claims there are judges who handpick lawyers that sponsor their Congresses to manage bankrupt businesses.
Commercial court magistrates have complete freedom to designate whoever they deem fit as administrators for businesses entering into insolvency proceedings. A task which proves to be good business for the l
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