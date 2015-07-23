FACUA requests Bank of Spain to fine banks charging a double fee to users when withdrawing cash from ATMs

FACUA-Consumers in Action requests Bank of Spain to carry out its duty of regulating and penalising and to take measures to guarantee that users do not pay two fees for the same service. This Thursday it has been known that BBVA will charge two Euros to non-customers who withdraw money using their ATMs, despite what the bank issuing the card charges, while La Caixa started applying a similar fee last March. Up to now, it was the banks issuing the cards the ones who imposed this kind of fees to users –from 0.65 to 1.50 Euros- for withdrawing money from other banks’ ATMs. From the amount they charged they diverted a small part to the owner of the ATM. If this fee is kept, users who are not clients of BBVA or La Caixa will be paying twice for the same service, which is t

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