FACUA requests fines to electricity suppliers for faking manipulations of meters to profit

FACUA-Consumers in Action requests the Spanish National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC, according to its initials in Spanish) to take actions and fine the main electricity suppliers (Iberdrola, Endesa and Gas Natural Fenosa) for faking manipulations of meters to profit from them. Many users have reported that electricity suppliers request the payment of huge amounts accusing them of manipulating their meters without giving any evidence of that. The legislation sets compensations from public funds to companies, an amount that depends on how many frauds they detect. This is the reason why companies are inflating the real numbers of meter manipulations to irregularly profit. This way they receive public funds and at the same time they receive the fines they impose to users

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