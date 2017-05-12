FACUA requests joining as popular prosecutor in the case against Iberdrola opened in the High Court

FACUA-Consumers in Action has requested joining as the popular prosecutor in the case opened against Iberdrola in Central Court of Instruction No. 2 of the Audiencia Nacional (High Court). FACUA wants to represent the interests of consumers in this case that started with a lawsuit of the Special Prosecution’s Office for Corruption, since they considered that Iberdrola allegedly committed a crime against the market and consumers at the end 2013, when they stopped some hydraulic power plants to manipulate prices. This was actually proved by the National Commission on Markets and Competition (CNMC, according to its initials in Spanish), who opened disciplinary proceedings and imposed Iberdrola a fine of 25 million Euros. In December 2015, FACUA requested an investigatio

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