FACUA requests Ministry of Health to stop delaying the decision to purchase the medicines for hepatitis C

FACUA-Consumers in Action has sent a letter to Health Minister Alfonso Alonso in which it requires to stop delaying decisions under the excuse of developing more reports and decide at once the purchase of the medicines needed for patients at risk of being killed by this disease. The association points out that, according to the information given by the Platform of Those Affected by Hepatitis C, twelve people die every day due to hepatitis C. This is the third time the association addresses to the Ministry for this reason. It is important to point out that purchasing these drugs will result on savings for the NHS on the long term, since hepatitis C is responsible for half of the thousand liver transplants that take place in Spain every year, not to mention the medication th

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