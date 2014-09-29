FACUA requests Orange to deal with complaints of users affected by irregular connexions to internet

FACUA-Consumers in Action requests the telecom company Orange to refund the irregularly charged amount up to last June due to an irregular connexion to Internet to users of the tariff Mi fijo (Mi fixed line) and of Alcaltel 20.01 handset. FACUA advises users affected to go through their bills to check the possible overcharges and complaint to the company. The Alcatel 20.01 mobile handset, sold by Orange especially to elders, has several apps set by default, which automatically update every day, so they do access internet on a daily basis without notice. This is why some users were not aware of the billing of 2.66 Euros (1.90 Euros per day and taxes). Following the big amount of complaints made by many users affected, FACUA addressed Orange requesting an explanation

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