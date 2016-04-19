FACUA requests strong measures against Nudisco for manipulating the origin of some of its tinned food

FACUA-Consumers in Action requests the Directorate General for Commerce and Consumer Affairs in Valencia to take strong measures against the company Nudisco, responsible for brands like Daimir and Montey, for manipulating the origin of some of its tinned foods. The association demands an investigation into whether the company has committed these practices which have been revealed in a series of internal emails leaked by the newspaper ABC showing that the country of origin of some products had been changed or that the expiry date had been put back. In their correspondence, the company’s workers refer in to products from Morocco or Chile claiming they are from Spain and others from China saying they are from Peru. Nudisco, according to the information published

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