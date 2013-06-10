FACUA requests that the Arbitration Board transfer criminal preferential share cases to Andreu

FACUA-Consumers in Action petitioned for the president of the National Consumers Arbitration Board, Adolfo Sequeira, to guarantee that arbitrators in charge of issuing rulings on Bankia preference shares hand over all cases with evidence of criminal offences to the criminal justice systems. The spokesperson for FACUA, Rubén Sánchez, transferred the petition to Sequeira during his appearance before the Consumer and User Council Plenary (CCU) this past 28th of May. Initially, approximately 30 arbitrators will be in charge of analysing the tens of thousands of preferential shares cases which have slipped through the KPMG consulting filter. This same consultancy defends Bankia in court, and is now allegedly the “independen

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