The lawsuit against senior management has been accepted for processing
FACUA requests that the Arbitration Board transfer criminal preferential share cases to Andreu
During the latest Spanish Consumer and User Council plenary, the FACUA spokesperson called for the president of the National Council to ensure arbitrators remit all contracts where criminal practices have been detected to the criminal justice system.
FACUA.org
España-10/06/2013
FACUA-Consumers in Action petitioned for the president of the National Consumers Arbitration Board, Adolfo Sequeira, to guarantee that arbitrators in charge of issuing rulings on Bankia preference shares hand over all cases with evidence of criminal offences to the criminal justice systems.
The spokesperson for FACUA, Rubén Sánchez, transferred the petition to Sequeira during his appearance before the Consumer and User Council Plenary (CCU) this past 28th of May.
Initially, approximately 30 arbitrators will be in charge of analysing the tens of thousands of preferential shares cases which have slipped through the KPMG consulting filter. This same consultancy defends Bankia in court, and is now allegedly the “independen
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