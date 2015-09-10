FACUA requests the Government and EU to comply with international conventions on asylum and refugee protection

FACUA-Consumers in Action requests the Spanish Government and European Union to take steps to immediately comply with international conventions and European directives and other legislation on asylum and refugees protection. In addition, the association calls for participation in the different demonstrations in solidarity with the refugees called by civic organisations across the country. The migration crisis caused by the extreme situation lived by Syrian refugees running away from the war and other people who are trying to reach Europe from Middle East and North Africa, makes more than necessary the cooperation of all European countries to open legal and safe routes so these refugees are not forced to put their lives at risk. FACUA also demands that suitable syste

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