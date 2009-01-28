FACUA requests the Government to investigate irregular charges in the electrical sector since the monthly billing started

FACUA-Consumers in Action have made a request to the Secretary General for Energy, of the Ministry of Industry, Turism and Trade, to start an investigation about the irregular charges that are taking place in the electrical sector since the monthly billing started. The Asociation has also report the problem to the National Energy Commission (CNE). FACUA denounces that the electrical companies are charging electricity consumed at the end of last year with the tariff applied since January 2009, up to 5.6% more expensive. Last December, part of the bills issued did not reflected a real consumption, but only estimated consumption, because even the bills are issued monthly with the new regulation, the electrical companies keep reading the electricity meter twice a month, so t

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