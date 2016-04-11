The 'social tariff' is clearly insufficient
FACUA requests the Government to pass a law that stops power cuts due to non-payment of electricity bills
The association asks the authorities to take the matter seriously and protect those affected by the energy poverty, after the Constitutional Court has ruled against regional governments doing so.
FACUA.org
España-11/04/2016
FACUA-Consumers in Action has requested the Spanish Government to pass a national law that stops power cuts due to non-payment of electricity bills of the most vulnerable families, after the Constitutional Court has ruled against regional governments doing so, with the argument that this is a national matter.
The association disagrees with the Constitutional resolution, since the regional Governments can legislate on consumer protection. Anyway, FACUA urges the central Government to stop delaying their actions and stops the power cuts of families suffering energy poverty.
Last April 8, the Constitutional Court announced they were cancelling a part of Catalonia’s decree that prevents electricity and gas suppliers from cutting the power during the winter months to fami
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