FACUA requests the Government to pass a law that stops power cuts due to non-payment of electricity bills

FACUA-Consumers in Action has requested the Spanish Government to pass a national law that stops power cuts due to non-payment of electricity bills of the most vulnerable families, after the Constitutional Court has ruled against regional governments doing so, with the argument that this is a national matter. The association disagrees with the Constitutional resolution, since the regional Governments can legislate on consumer protection. Anyway, FACUA urges the central Government to stop delaying their actions and stops the power cuts of families suffering energy poverty. Last April 8, the Constitutional Court announced they were cancelling a part of Catalonia’s decree that prevents electricity and gas suppliers from cutting the power during the winter months to fami

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