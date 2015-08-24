FACUA requests the Government to put an end to the rise of bank fees by setting a cap

FACUA-Consumers in Action requests the Government to put an end to the rise of bank fees by setting a cap in each one of the services that they charge clients for. FACUA warns that the last few years’ rise on the fees applied by banks can only be stopped by setting caps in the sector’s legislation, as it happens, for instance, for those related to cancelling mortgages, regulated by the Government in 2007. The association requests fines The association also requests Bank of Spain (Banco de España) and regional consumer protection authorities to impose fines once and for all to those banks breaching the legislation by applying unfair fees. If the breach is considered as very serious, Bank of Spain has the power to impose fines of «t

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión