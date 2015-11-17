FACUA requests the Government to stop the sale of the Volkswagen cars affected by the CO2 irregularities

FACUA-Consumers in Action requests the Government to stop the sale of the Volkswagen cars affected by the carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions irregularities, after the German group has admitted that, apart from the fraud in NOx emissions, there are also 800,000 cars that could have cheated about their CO2 emissions levels worldwide. The company has released the names of the 2016 models -currently for sale- affected by this new Volkswagen fraud, a total of 430,000 vehicles worldwide. It’s still unknown the models and years of the other 370,000 cars. FACUA has checked that there are 63 models affected, both diesel and petrol. There are 10 models of Seat petrol gas cars, 10 diesel models of the same brand, 7 Volkswagen petrol models, 19 diesel models of the same brand, 4 di

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