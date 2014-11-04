The ingredient could pose health risks to some consumers
FACUA requests the Health Ministry to control the lactose-free labelling
The association calls for clearer information, as products are currently labelled as 'lactose-free' even though they may contain traces of this component.
FACUA.org
España-04/11/2014
FACUA-Consumers in Action calls on the Ministry of Health, Social Services and Equal Opportunity, to regulate the lactose-free products labelling, as well as those products containing small traces of the ingredient. After numerous consumers’ requests, the association noted a distinctive lack of legislation on the matter. Confused users reported that in some cases products labelled as lactose-free resulted containing a certain proportion of this component.
The current legislation on food labelling only requires manufacturers to include the list of ingredients, but unlike gluten-free products, it does not regulate the mention lactose-free. The Royal Decree 1334/1999, dated on July the 31st, on the general standard for food labelling, pre
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