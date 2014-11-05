FACUA requests the Ministry of Health to publish reports on new drugs for hepatitis C

Francisco Sanchez Legrán, President of FACUA-Consumers in Action, has sent a letter to the Spanish Health Minister, Ana Mato, requesting her to release the reports on the new drugs for hepatitis C. Despite announcements made by the Ministry regarding the inclusion of Sofosbuvir (marketed under the trademark Sovaldi) in the public financing system of Spanish NHS since November the 1st, consumers are still unaware of the details of the agreement with the laboratory that produces the medicine. FACUA joins the demands for the release of the so called Reports on Therapeutic Positioning (IPT, according to its initials in Spanish) which, according to the newspaper El Pais, were approved on September the 9th by the Coordination Group for Therapeutic Positi

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