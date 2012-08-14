FACUA requests transparency from Ministry of Public Works in its research on Ryanair

In view of 3 low-fuel emergency landings in Valencia on same day that have come to public notice, FACUA-Consumers in action hopes the Agencia Estatal de Seguridad Aérea (AESA) of Ministry of Public Works will act transparently in its research on Ryanair. «Someone should remind Ryanair that it does not carry livestock, but people», says FACUA’s spokesman, Rubén Sánchez, who recalls that «neither in the present government nor the previous» have measures been taken either by AESA or the National Institute of Consumption (INC) or even the regional authorities for consumer protection, against the «long list of frauds committed by this company» . «The low-fuel emergency landings go fa

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