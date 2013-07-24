Sergio Pazos, Lluvia Rojo and José Antonio Sayagués lead a new #Luchacontralosabusos
FACUA reveals the 10 major abuses in ticket sales by airlines
A campaign is launched against the misconduct committed by airline companies in the marketing of their flights.
FACUA.org
España-24/07/2013
To fight against the abuses in the sale of flight tickets. This is the objective of the new campaign launched by FACUA-Consumers in Action to call on users to defend their rights facing the misconduct carried out by airlines in the marketing of their flights.
FACUA has produced a list of the ten main offences committed by airline companies during the sale process, such as those reported in the three videos initiatives featuring the actors José Antonio Sayagués (Amar es para siempre), Sergio Pazos and
Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido