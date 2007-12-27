FACUA, satisfied with fine to Movistar, after reporting the company to the Government of Madrid in 2003 for rounding up call times

FACUA-Consumers in Action is pleased with the sanction imposed by the regional Government of Madrid, after the Association reported Movistar to the Consumers’ Authority of the Autonomous Government for its rounding-up practices. However, FACUA considers negligible the amount of the fine approved today by the Governing Council of the Autonomous Community: only 2.9 million Euros, which adds to the 1.4 millions imposed on Vodafone on early December for the same irregularities. The association notes that mobile companies turned over billions of Euros from the late 90s until March 2007 -date that marked the start of the per second billing- thanks to the illegal charging of unconsumed air time. Consumers in Madrid paid in excess of tens of millions of Euros annually

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