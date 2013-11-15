FACUA sees the Spanish National Department of Traffic's actions in service of manufacturers by promoting buying cars as deplorable

FACUA-Consumers in Action considers it deplorable that the DGT act in service of car manufacturers by advising in a letter that owners of vehicles over ten years have a higher risk of dying in case of an accident. «In a recent study», indicates the letter, signed by the Director-General of Traffic, María Segui, «this Organisation has confirmed that, in cases where vehicle accidents occurred on conventional roads, the risk of at least one passenger having passed away is doubled in old vehicles with respect to those which are more modern and have greater active and passive security equipment». The Government promotes buying vehicles… In a tone close to advertising, the message continues: «And if you are

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