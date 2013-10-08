FACUA shows its support for Greenpeace and asks the Russian Ambassador to release the 30 detainees

FACUA-Consumers in Action has offered its support to the environmental organisation Greenpeace, facing the imprisonment of 28 of its activists and two journalists by the Russian authorities. The President of FACUA, Paco Sánchez Legrán, has sent a letter to the Russian Ambassador in Spain, Yuri Korchagin, to ask him for «the immediate release of all detainees, as well as the Greenpeace International ship Arctic Sunrise, and the end to oil extraction in the frozen waters of the Arctic». The 30 detainees that participated in a peaceful protest on the 18th of September, against the reckless plans of the Russian oil company Gazprom to extract oil in the Arctic, are accused of «piracy» by the court of Murmansk (Russia)

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