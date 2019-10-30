FACUA signs a manifesto in support of Public Primary Care together with five other organisations

FACUA-Consumers in Action, along with the Federation of Associations for the Defense of the Public Health Sector, the NGO Medicus Mundi, the Confederation of Neighbouring Associations, and the two main unions CCOO and UGT, have written a manifesto in support of Primary Health Care. The six organisations presented a document with 27 steps for the maintenance and improvement of Primary Care as a fundamental aspect of its management this Tuesday (October 30th), something which will be beneficial for the overall Public Health System. The organisations have defended the need to improve the accessibility of the health services, in addition to demanding that patients are guaranteed a consultation meeting within a maximum of 48 hours, that the capacity of the doctors is reviewed

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