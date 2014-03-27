FACUA signs collaboration agreement with NoGracias (No Thanks!) platform

FACUA-Consumers in Action has signed a collaboration agreement with the platform NoGracias (NoThanks!) this Thursday, 27th of March, to defend a public, universal, transparent, participatory healthcare system that is based on better knowledge transfer to users. The agreement points out the need for citizens to have access to accurate, independent and transparent information about medicines and healthcare technologies. Olga Ruiz Legido, general secretary of FACUA and Abel Jaime Novoa, president of the association Plataforma NoGracias (noThanks Platform) participated in the signing of the document. FACUA has in common with this platform the commitment to the need for citizens to have access to accurate and transparent information about these t

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