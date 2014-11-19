Attack against freedom of speech and of information
FACUA spokesperson @RubenSanchezTW's Twitter account suspended for reporting fraud
The association acts against the US corporation's unfair terms allowing to limit the freedom of information.
FACUA.org
España-19/11/2014
FACUA-Consumers in Action spokesperson journalist Rubén Sánchez has had his Twitter account (@RubenSanchezTW) suspended on Tuesday night for reporting a telephone scam.
As a first step, FACUA will denounce Twitter to the consumer protection authorities for engaging in abusive clauses which may limit constitutional rights by deleting tweets or suspending accounts, even if the content contains accurate information which does not violate any law.
At 9 PM on Tuesday, Sánchez received an email from the support@twitter.com account in which he indicated that his account, w
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