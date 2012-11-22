Campaign led by Alberto San Juan, Fernando Berlín and Olga Ruiz
FACUA starts a petition for signatures under the slogan 'Fight against cuts to the right to justice'
It reports that the new law of judicial taxes will make many citizens defenceless, breaching the fundamental right to effective judicial protection recognised by the Constitution.
FACUA.org
España-22/11/2012
FACUA-Consumers in Action has begun a campaign to collect signatures against the new law of judicial taxes, under the slogan Fight against cuts to the right to justice. Users can join the initiative to demand that the Government halt the measure on FACUA.org.
The campaign includes the release of a video featuring the actor Alberto San Juan, the journalist Fernando Berlín, members of the organization,
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