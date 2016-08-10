FACUA succeeds in getting Worten fined 10,000 Euros for selling a Hard Disk with its workers personal data

The Spanish Data Protection Agency has fined Worten 10,000 Euros after selling a supposedly new product to a customer. This was a Hard Disk which it transpired had been used before and which contained personal details of all the employees at the company. Andres C.G., an associate of FACUA Seville, bought from one of the chain’s shops in this city (it closed at the beginning of 2015) a hard disk which was sold as new but in reality had been used, a fraud committed by Worten. However, a second and equally serious infraction was revealed: when he used the disk, he became aware that it was full of personal and professional details of the chain’s employees. In October 2013 FACUA Seville processed a claim on his behalf before the Data Protection Agency that th

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